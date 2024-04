NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A collaboration between the governments of The Bahamas and the People’s Republic of China aimed at addressing visual impairments was announced Tuesday afternoon.

Set to begin in summer 2024, “The Brightness Action Initiative” was conceived as a means of providing surgical interventions to PMH Ophthalmic clients impacted by cataracts.

The Chinese government will facilitate the surgeries at PMH, which officials say will assist with servicing a backlog of almost 200 patients.