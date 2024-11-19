International Men’s Day summit aims at fostering more role models for young men

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – In celebration of International Men’s Day, the Ministry of Social Services, Information and Broadcasting hosted a Men’s Empowerment Summit. Bishop Chadwick L. James, the Men’s Desk Coordinator within the ministry, spoke with Eyewitness News about the event and emphasized that such summits are crucial, as he said many young men lack positive role models.

The one-day summit, themed “Positive Role Models,” will conclude at 4 p.m. at the Police Headquarters.

International Men’s Day 2024 is a global observance that highlights the positive contributions and achievements of men while addressing critical issues related to men’s health, well-being, and gender equality.