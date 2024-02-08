SECOND THOUGHTS? – International media coverage of crime wave making some buyers and renters think twice says BREA president

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Recent crime alerts and extensive international media coverage over the country’s crime wave have caused some buyers to have second thoughts, according to the Bahamas Real Estate Association’s president.

Nikki Boeuf told Eyewitness News: “Yes, unfortunately, we had several agents indicate that buyers and or renters who had already started the process of purchasing the property or those with plans to come in to stay on the island for an expedited period of time, changed their minds/plans due to the negative publicity regarding the crime on social media or in the press. They consequently decided to make investments in alternate destinations or cancel their travel plans.”

The spate of violent crimes in the country has received extensive media coverage in the country’s key source market for tourists, having been featured in featured on major television networks and newspapers. The United States and Canada recently issued a travel advisory on The Bahamas, warning its citizens of the spike in murders. The country has recorded 25 murders to date.

Travis Collins, an estate agent with HG Christie, said: “We have had more client inquiries regarding that as one of their reservations. Most are visibly international clientele. A lot of that can be done away with an explanation of where the crime is coming from, and who it is affecting. We have seen it with interested buyers. I’d imagine some expire who haven’t already been to the Bahamas it affects how they’re feeling, because we lie in a market where there is high demand and low supply we are still seeing a lot of demand. We still see eagerness to purchase even with that reservation. When we have been able to get them on the ground, all the mystification has been cleared up, but you do have to have that conversation. It has become a reservation for the first-time homebuyers. For people already been here and know the market more intimately, this is not a concern.”