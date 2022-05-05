International Labour Organisation holds special training exercise in Nassau

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The International Labour Organisation (ILO) in collaboration with the National Tripartite Council (NTC) recently convened an intensive induction Results-Based Management (RBM) and Work-Planning Exercise.

Results-Based Management applies to all stages of the ILO’s programming cycle, including program planning, implementation, reporting, and evaluation. The ILO is a United Nations agency whose mandate is to advance social and economic justice through setting international labor standards.

The event, held at the Margaritaville Beach Resort, is an immediate follow-up to the launch of the second generation Decent Work Country Programme (DWCP) for The Bahamas: 2021-2026 launched on December 6, 2021.

The ILO Decent Work Team was led by Dennis Zulu, Director, and Lars Johansen, Deputy Director. Ingerlyn Caines-Francis, ILO Senior Programme Officer, and all ILO technical specialists also took part in the sessions either in person or virtually.

Sharon Martin, Chairman of the National Tripartite Council, saw the highlight of the five-day Results-Based Management Training and Work Plan Exercise as the keynote address from the Minister of Labour and Immigration, Keith Bell.

“He provided a strong national mandate from the Government for the National Tripartite to facilitate engagement and collaboration with Government Departments, the private sector, and private and public institutions in their pursuit of the DWCP’s implementation and monitoring”, she said.

“This was the first time a Government articulated and gave teeth to what was statutory in the National Tripartite Act.”

“I am well-pleased to know that there are at least 40 Bahamians, from all walks of life, age groups, and different islands who are now capable of launching a national program from concept to implementation (impact, output, deliverables, budget, outcome, and so on) using the RBM tool taught by the ILO-DWT (Decent Work Technical Team.”

At the end of the training, a formal ceremony took place, where members of the Decent Work Country Programme Steering Committee were announced.

Martin said that there were so many people to thank for the successful event, but noted that the diligent teamwork of the ILO-DWT and the NTC must be credited for the overall planning. She added that the support of the Minister of Labour and Immigration as well as his Parliamentary Colleagues, the Social Partners, and public and private technical partners were “the wind that drove the project towards its goal”. She said: “Yes, the goal for Phase 1 of the Decent Work Country Program is met!” “We completed a Work Plan for Implementation and all three of our priorities have deliverables that are budgeted for the next budget cycle. We have shared our Work Plans with the ILO-DWT and we are ready to move towards a Cabinet Presentation.”

Members of the ILO team along with staff from the National Tripartite Council paid a courtesy call to social partners in Grand Bahama during their visit to The Bahamas. Meetings were held with Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey, the Grand Bahama Chamber of Commerce, and representatives of the Grand Bahama chapters of the trade unions.