Dear Editor,

As the world marks the United Nations’ International Day of Persons with Disabilities on December 3, we are reminded of a simple truth: every person carries God-given dignity, and every person deserves the chance to live fully, freely, and without barriers placed in their way. This year’s UN theme, “Fostering disability-inclusive societies for advancing social progress,” calls on us to turn that dignity into everyday practice.

Here in The Bahamas, we have made progress, but we still have a long journey ahead. Too many of our brothers and sisters face obstacles that should not exist in a caring and modern society. Some of these barriers are built by systems, but many are created by everyday actions—small things that have a big impact.

We see cars parked in disability spaces without the required permit. Ramps blocked “just for a minute,” leaving someone stranded. Doors that are too heavy, sidewalks that are not continuous, and buildings designed without a single thought for the person who uses a cane, wheelchair, walker, or simply needs a little more time. Often, the disabilities we cannot see—cognitive impairments, hearing or vision challenges, or learning differences—are dismissed or misunderstood.

Disabilities are not so far removed from any of us. Some people are born with them, but many of us may become persons with disabilities at any point in life. Illnesses like cancer or complications from diabetes can change mobility and health. Accidents can steal the use of a limb in a moment. Age, stroke, or other medical conditions can mean that a parent, sibling, or friend needs ramps, clear pathways, and understanding. These are real possibilities for all of us.

Disability does not take away intelligence, talent, or ambition. It does not erase creativity, work ethic, or potential. When given a fair chance, Bahamians with disabilities thrive in classrooms, workplaces, leadership roles, and creative spaces.

That is why equal access and opportunity must remain at the forefront of our national conscience. Employers must be encouraged to open their doors wider—not out of charity, but because talent comes in many forms. Public spaces must be built with inclusion in mind, not as an afterthought. And as citizens, we must treat accessible parking, clear ramps, and respectful behaviour not as optional courtesies, but as basic responsibilities.

On this International Day of Persons with Disabilities, let us recommit ourselves to taking practical action. As Shadow Minister for Social Services, I will continue to champion policies that expand access and dismantle barriers, while advocating for full enforcement of the Persons with Disabilities (Equal Opportunities) Act. However, this work does not belong to Parliament alone. It belongs to all of us. Let us choose an inclusive Bahamas today—one that measures its success by how many obstacles we remove, not by how many we tolerate. A Bahamas for all Bahamians.

Senator Maxine Seymour

Shadow Minister for Social Services, Information and Broadcasting

Commonwealth of The Bahamas