“INTENSE” WEATHER AHEAD: Forecasters maintain wet, inclement weather alert for northwest and central Bahamas

Tropical Storm Watch may be issued for the northwest Bahamas by the weekend

Bimini, Grand Bahama, Berry Islands and Abaco to get “brunt” on Saturday

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas Department of Meteorology has maintained its forecast of intense inclement and wet weather for the northwest and central Bahamas this weekend.

A system is moving northeastward and will be near the northwest Bahamas on Friday night, and exit the area by Monday, June 6.

“An extensive area of disturbed weather located near the Yucatan Peninsula is interacting with an upper-level trough over the Gulf of Mexico to produce a broad region of intense shower and thunderstorm activity,” read a statement.

“Environmental conditions are conducive for gradual development, this system may develop into a Tropical Depression by the weekend. Hence, a Tropical Storm Watch may be issued for the Northwest Bahamas at this time.

“Residents in the Northwest and Central Bahamas should prepare for severe and intense shower and thunderstorm activity with excessive rainfall. Prolonged rainfall resulting in localized flooding in low-lying areas is anticipated.”

“The islands of Bimini, Grand Bahama, Berry Islands, and Abaco will experience the brunt of this disturbed weather on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

The Bahamas Department of Meteorology will continue to monitor this system and update the public on any significant development.

The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially opened today.