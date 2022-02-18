INSUFFICIENT EVIDENCE: Officer implicated in cocaine bust on Crooked Island returned to duty

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — An officer who was implicated in a major cocaine bust on Crooked Island last December has since returned to active duty, according to Police Commissioner Paul Rolle, who said there was insufficient evidence to form a case against him.

“The persons that were found with the drugs were charged, appeared before the court and pled guilty,” Rolle told the media.

“They are now doing time in Fox Hill.

“The matter as it relates to the police officer, we did not have sufficient evidence to secure what we believe a prima facie case or a conviction.

“He has been returned to active duty.”

In December, Rolle said the police were investigating claims that an officer was allegedly involved in a $25 million cocaine operation.

Authorities arrested Luis Andres Perez, 29, and Jaime Digiacomo, 64, two Venezuelan nationals, after being alerted to an aircraft circling over the airport around 11.45 pm.

The cocaine was contained in 44 black bags.

The drugs weighed a reported 3,124 pounds of cocaine.

During their arraignment, the men alleged a police officer was involved and claimed the officer was supposed to receive the drugs and take the aircraft.

The men also alleged the officer in question was supposed to take them to a speedboat that would travel to the Dominican Republic.

The men pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess drugs with intent to supply, drug possession with intent to supply, and were sentenced to five years imprisonment.