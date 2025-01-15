Inspired Education launches 2025 Nsouli Scholars Programme, welcomes global applications

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Inspired Education has launched the 2025 Nsouli Scholars Programme, a global initiative offering full scholarships to academically gifted students. The programme includes opportunities at King’s College School, The Bahamas, a recently opened campus designed to international standards.

The scholarships, which cover full day or boarding fees, aim to provide students who might otherwise lack financial means access to Inspired’s educational offerings. The initiative builds on the 2,200 scholarships and bursaries already available across Inspired’s network of schools. Its name honors Nadim M. Nsouli, the Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Inspired Education,

King’s College School, The Bahamas, features advanced facilities, including a multi-purpose auditorium, a FIFA regulation-size football pitch with 5G AstroTurf, a 25-meter swimming pool, Tennis and Padel tennis courts, adventure playgrounds, and Inspired-designed Science Labs, Drama and Dance Studios, Music Rooms, and a Library. The school’s infrastructure reflects Inspired’s focus on holistic education, encompassing academics, sports, and the performing and creative arts.

Applications for the Nsouli Scholars Programme opened on January 8, 2025, and will close on April 30, 2025. Recipients will be announced on May 30, 2025.

The programme is available to students aged 13 and older who demonstrate financial need, show outstanding academic performance, display excellence in one of Inspired’s core pillars—sports or performing and creative arts—and show personal qualities such as integrity, leadership, ambition, bold vision, exceptional drive, and

a strong capacity for hard work.