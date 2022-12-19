INSIDE SBF COURT HEARING: Bankman-Fried’s lawyers say hearing shocking and premature

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — An emergency hearing for disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was forced to take a 45-minute recess after his lawyers told a magistrate his appearance this morning was “shocking” and “premature”.

SBF’s counsel Jerone Roberts told magistrate Shaka Serville that he has not yet made any formal request for his client to appear in court. Sources close to the matter confirmed to Eyewitness News that SBF had changed his mind and would appear in court today to advise that he will no longer fight extradition charges to return to the United States.

However, Roberts told Justice Serville that he was not aware his client would be at court.

He said he was heading to the prison to speak with SBF and receive instructions. Roberts told Justice Serville that these proceedings were moving prematurely and without any input from him.

Bankman-Fried has just shy of one week at The Bahamas Department of Correctional Services after he was deemed a flight risk and denied bail last Tuesday. He filed a new application for bail before the Supreme Court, which is set to be heard before the Supreme Court on January 17, 2023.

At the time, Bankman-Fried advised that he intended to fight extradition to the United States where he faces widespread charges of defrauding investors in FTX. His extradition trial was set for February 8, 2023 before Justice Serville.