INOCULATION BONUS: Vaccine committee reviewing eased travel restrictions for fully vaccinated individuals

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The National COVID-19 Vaccine Consultative Committee is reviewing options for a new travel regime that could see the travel requirements for fully vaccinated individuals in The Bahamas eased, according to committee chairperson, Dr Merceline Dahl-Regis.

“The competent authority will announce the various revisions or changes to the policy for travel, but if you are fully vaccinated — and you see what is going on with the CDC guidelines; for their domestic travel; two weeks after you’re fully vaccinated, you’re not required to do any testing and you can move freely within states,” Dahl-Regis said in response to questions from Eyewitness News.

“We are looking at all of the options given that we are an archipelago and some of our islands have gone almost 200 days without a case of COVID.

“And should someone be fully vaccinated, that policy is being considered and discussed and in a short time, as we approach the second dose of vaccinations, the competent authority will unveil whatever the new policy is, but it is certainly being discussed.”

Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its domestic travel guidance in the US for fully vaccinated people, lifting certain testing and self-quarantine requirement and other recommended precautions such as wearing a facial mask.

Though health officials continue to discourage non-essential travel, the CDC said people who are fully vaccinated with an FDA-authorized vaccine can “travel safely within the United States”

As pointed out by Dahl-Regis, the CDC considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they receive the last dose of vaccine.

The CDC did not lift travel restrictions barring the entry of most non-US citizens from countries such as China, Brazil, South African and part of Europe and will continue the requirement for airline passenger entering the US to get a test within three days of their departure and shot proof of a negative test before boarding.

Oxford-AstraZeneca is a two-dose vaccine.

Recipients of the first dose in The Bahamas can expect to be contacted via email about their second dose early next month.

To date, nearly 22,000 people in The Bahamas have received a first dose of the vaccine.

The Bahamas is expected to receive an additional 33,000 vaccine doses through the COVAX Facility before the end of May.