Innocent bystander shot multiple times as off-duty Defence Force officer opens fire during bar altercation

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police say that a 20-year-old Garden Hills man who was an innocent bystander, was shot multiple times after an off-duty Defence Force officer opened fire on a group of men during an altercation at a West Bay Street bar early Saturday morning.

The victim is said to be listed in critical condition in hospital. Police say they are questioning a 21-year-old man in connection with the incident. The incident reportedly occurred shortly after 4 am on Saturday 1st July 2023, at a bar situated on West Bay Street in the area of Saunders Beach.

Preliminary reports indicate that the victim was a patron inside the club when an altercation occurred between an off-duty Defence Force officer and a group of men It is reported that the off-duty officer produced a handgun and fired gunshots at the men, which resulted in the victim, who not involved in the altercation being shot multiple times. Investigations continue into this matter.

Police are also searching for a man responsible for a shooting which has left town men in hospital. Preliminary reports indicate that around 1:15 pm on Saturday July 1, the victims were on the outside of a residence on Irish Spring Court off Plantol Street, when a gray Honda Stream pulled in front of the residence.

It is reported that a man exited the vehicle and fired gunshots in the direction of the 32-year-old male who was standing outside the residence, which resulted in him being shot multiple times. It is further reported that during the incident, a second male who was sitting on the porch was shot in both feet. Both victims were taken to hospital via EMS personnel where they are listed in stable condition.