INJURED AND FORGOTTEN: Nurse electrically shocked in ICU has yet to receive MRI

Bahamas Nurses Union lament management for failing to expedite process

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A nurse, who sustained an electrical shock along with a doctor in the Intensive Care Unit of Princess Margaret Hospital remains at home with limited mobility and awaiting diagnostic assessment some three weeks later, according to the Bahamas Nurses Union.

BNU President Amancha Williams said the healthcare worker needs an MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) scan — an important tool to diagnose a variety of conditions but has been hesitant to speak out for fear of potential victimization.

Williams insisted the union cannot remain silent.

Attempts to reach senior officials at the hospital were unsuccessful despite several attempts.

The details surrounding the initial injury remain unclear, but the BNU said it understood the incident took place in two separate rooms and was unrelated to what the nurse was wearing.

According to Williams, management did not advise the union on the incident in accordance with its industrial agreement, and instead had to launch an investigation into the incident.

She explained the nurse has been employed for two years and remains without medical insurance.

“Notwithstanding the written challenges with COVID, air condition off, the spread of more COVID more rapidly and workers being comprised every day working in those tents

“And so, roofs leaking, air condition off. And in ICU there was an oxygen and water problem in the piping area.

“They have made known to the union that these things are happening and putting out members at risk.

“We had to investigate and almost up to three rooms with not a patient in it, unoccupied due to some infrastructure issue in a new building. It’s poor maintenance. Does it come underneath the management team of PMH, yes. We now have to look at what management are we doing when HR never contacted the nurses’ union an article 12 states that as soon as the supervisor is aware of this happening and it’s reported, HR, the BNU, and NIB are supposed to be aware of the status of this individual.”

Williams stressed that the nurses should have not left the hospital until receiving an MRI.

“A week later, still having issues; she’s afraid to be victimized; she doesn’t want to be labeled out — all of that, she’s afraid of and up to this day, I’m still trying to get the MRI for her. With a simple signature of the hospital administrator, she could have gotten the MRI and transferred the information to NIB to say this is what we’ve already started for the nurse.”

The BNU president said: “Someone dropped the ball”.

Williams was referring to the Critical Care Block.

She said when she spoke to the deputy medical director of the hospital on Sunday, she was assured the MRI would be carried out.

“It is still unacceptable by the nurses’ union. We’ve had many incidents happen on the job where the hospital administrator could have signed and immediately have it done,” she said.

While Williams acknowledged the process involving NIB, she said when employees are injured, there should be a sense of urgency and a display of care.

“This shows that the employer really doesn’t care about me.”