Infant dies in three-car collision in Grand Bahama

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Grand Bahama police are investigating a traffic fatality that occurred on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, around 6:10 p.m. on Queens Highway.

The accident involved three vehicles: a white Nissan Cube driven east by an adult female with her infant child; a Nissan Fuga driven west by an adult male with two adult female passengers; and a grey Nissan Cube driven east by an adult male.

The vehicles collided, resulting in one of them becoming engulfed in flames, police said. As a result, the Fire Services responded and extinguished the blaze.

All occupants sustained injuries and were transported by ambulance for medical treatment, traffic cops confirmed.

Despite medical efforts, the infant male later succumbed to injuries at a local clinic, while the other victims remained in stable condition at the hospital.

Investigation continues.