Infant boy found unresponsive at daycare

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an infant boy who was found unresponsive at a daycare yesterday.

Police said there were no visible signs of trauma, and an autopsy will determine the exact cause of death.

According to reports, a mother left her baby at a daycare located in southern New Providence sometime around 8am.

“The director upon making routine checks discovered that the infant appeared to be unresponsive,” the crime report read.

“Medical personnel were immediately contacted which resulted in the child being taken to hospital via ambulance. It is reported that after efforts to revive the child were unsuccessful, the infant was declared deceased.”

It added: “There were no visible signs of trauma and an autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death. Investigations continue.”

The incident follows the death of a three-month-old infant girl last week.

The infant, Tenisha Tanya Milfort, was reportedly in the custody of a family friend while her mother was at work on January 16. Police said the family friend believed the baby was asleep, but after a short while, noticed the baby was unresponsive.