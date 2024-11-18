Industry clampdown expected for private security companies

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Chief In-House Counsel at the Ministry of National Security, Paul Jones said Monday that a number of non- Bahamian individuals are working as private securities which is against the Inquiry Agents and Security Guards Act and Regulation.

Jones alluded to the idea that these companies may be having some challenges finding Bahamians for these positions.

Jones made these comments during a press conference to announce am upcoming inquiry and private security seminar that will seek to address this issue along with other challenges that have been observed with private security companies.

According to Jones, companies found guilty of these practices can be fined between $500 – $2,000.