INDEPENDENTS NOMINATE: Independent parties put forth candidates, none with full slate of 39

New Grand Commonwealth Party emerges on nomination day, Michelle Malcolm for Bains and Grants Town

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Several independent candidates and fringe political parties have nominated in constituencies throughout the country, however, none will put forth a full slate of 39 candidates for the September 16 General Election,

The Democratic National Alliance (DNA), which was launched in 2011 and contested two General Elections, has nominated for 22 seats — 20 in New Providence and two in Grand Bahama.

As she arrived at the Gerald Cash Primary School with a junkanoo fanfare to nominate for the Carmichael constituency, DNA Leader Arinthia Komolafe said though the party will not have 39 candidates, she has no doubt that her team will be victorious at the polls.

“We’ve put the work in. We’ve held the government’s feet to the fire. We’ve been on the ground. We’ve been addressing the concerns of the Bahamian people and we believe that they are going to award us in the next election,” she said.

The DNA contested seats in 2012 when it won nine percent of the popular vote and in 2017 where it gained five percent of the popular vote.

Along with the Free National Movement and the Progressive Liberal Party’s full slate, the DNA will also go against members from newer independent candidates and parties.

Earlier this week several of those parties were reportedly finalizing details for a new coalition to increase their chances at the poll.

Former FNM MPs were courted alongside established third parties like the Bahamas Constitution Party and the Bahamas Democratic Movement.

Following a vote, BDM Leader Cassius Stuart was selected to helm the united coalition.

However, yesterday those members rallied and were nominated as separate entities.

BCP Servant Leader Ali McIntosh said the organization was not what it was made out to be.

Party leaders said it is simply an agreement between candidates from different organizations to government as an elective should they win the majority of seats.

McIntosh said the goal of each of the candidates is to first win their seats, after which a vote will be taken on who would become prime minister.

Coalition of Independence Leader Lincoln Bain said the decision not to join the collective was not motivated by ego but after a full analysis.

Yesterday, as he was nominated in the Pinewood constituency, Bain said: “We are going to right all the wrongs in this country. No more will we have a few people benefiting from everything in this country. No more will Bahamians be treated like nothing in this country. We are going to be first and we are going to present the documents to start this war. I came here to pick a fight, a fight for The Bahamas.”

Meanwhile, a new political party also emerged on nomination day called the Grand Commonwealth Party.

The party, which is led by entrepreneur Simon Smith, submitted a number of candidates for various constituencies, including veteran journalist and talk show host Michelle Malcolm who has been nominated for the Bains and Grants Town constituency.

All individuals who sought nomination had to deliver a declaration of qualification and a deposit of $400 to the returning officer at the nomination site.

A nomination paper must be signed by not less than five subscribers registered as voters in that constituency.

The full list of nominated candidates and their applications, along with financial disclosures, will be gazetted.