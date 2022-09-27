Independent probe launched into Road Traffic employee allegations

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Ministry of Transport and Housing confirmed yesterday that an independent investigation is underway into allegations against employees of the department.

“The Ministry is aware of allegations and discord in the public domain between two employees at the Road Traffic Department,” the statement read.

“While it is not the policy of the Government of The Bahamas to publicly comment on internal staff matters, the Ministry takes grave exception to personal allegations against employees being made public while the allegations remain under investigation by independent parties.

“Public Officers are reminded of the provisions of General Orders which disallows public statements on any matter. The Ministry continues to foster and encourage a harmonious and respectful working environment at the Road Traffic Department and all agencies under its remit.

“The Ministry remains strongly committed to strengthening the audit and compliance oversight of the Road Traffic Department and will not be deterred from its efforts to safeguard the Government’s revenue stream.”

As reported by Eyewitness News, a petition bearing the signatures of some 40 workers is seeking to remove a contracted worker at the Road Traffic amid allegations of threats of harm and harassment.

The petition calls for the removal of Jackson Cooper over allegations he has been “disrespectful and rude” to staff across multiple locations since he joined the department in February.

However, Eyewitness News understands Cooper is pursuing legal action over an alleged physical altercation with a coworker, and an alleged smear campaign on social media that has persisted for more than a month.

The petition identifies Cooper as a contracted worker attached to the Human Resources Department. When contacted yesterday, Cooper confirmed he was an investigator at the Road Traffic Department but declined further comment.

A source close to the matter revealed a police complaint was filed last week.

In its statement, the ministry acknowledged that it has implemented numerous processes and procedures to protect the more than $60 million in revenue the Road Traffic Department collects annually.

“As an integral agency under the Ministry of Transport and Housing, the Road Traffic Department is responsible for the collection of revenue from vehicle licensing and inspection fees,” the statement continued.

“On an annual basis, the revenue from the Road Traffic Department exceeds $60 million dollars. This revenue is critical in supporting the programmes and initiatives of the Government of The Bahamas and covers the operating costs of the Road Traffic Department.

“The revenue must be protected. To ensure the integrity of revenue collected, numerous processes and procedures have been implemented. Additionally, several audits have been undertaken to ensure that employees act in accordance with the established protocols of the Department.”