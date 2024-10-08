Watch ILTV Live
Inclement weather forces school closure

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Jordan Prince William Baptist School, via a press statement issued early Tuesday morning, indicated that all classes have been cancelled today due to inclement weather; meanwhile, the Anglican Diocese of The Bahamas announced, shortly after 10:00am Tuesday, that classes at St. John’s College and St. Anne’s School will be dismissed at 11:00am.

Administrators at the three institutions indicated that they will continue to monitor weather conditions and update parents and guardians accordingly.

Adverse weather conditions continue to blanket parts of New Providence as a weather system makes its way through the Northern Bahamas.

