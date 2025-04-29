Incident at sea, missing men rescued

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Preliminary reports indicate that three men went missing while on a fishing expedition leaving from Governor’s Harbour, Eleuthera on board a 21ft. blue and white Abaco Skiff enroute to New Providence on Monday 28th April 2025.

They reportedly experience engine problems during the journey and contacted relatives back on Eleuthera for assistance, police said.

As a result, the Royal Bahamas Defense Force along with assistance from a volunteer located the vessel and missing men in good health just off New Providence and brought them safely to Potter’s Cay Dock.