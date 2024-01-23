Inagua RBDF officers quarantined after multiple positive COVID-19 tests

LocalJanuary 23, 2024 at 6:31 pm Genea Noel
Inagua RBDF officers quarantined after multiple positive COVID-19 tests

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Several Royal Bahamas Defense Force (RBDF) officers have tested positive for COVID-19 in Inagua and are presently in quarantine, according to government officials.

Administrator for the island, Herman Gilbert, confirmed to Eyewitness News that “ a few” officers tested positive, with one of them experiencing symptoms.

Gilbert explained that the cases were imported by the officers who work monthly rotation shifts on the island. At this time, Gilbert said the situation is being handled by health officials, who he said have expressed no further need for additional action. Gilbert added that the situation appears to be under control but is being monitored.

There has been a rise in Covid 19 since the beginning of 2024, with one death recorded for the year.

Tags

, , , ,

About Genea Noel

Genea Noel is the news director and weeknight TV news anchor at Eyewitness News. She began working at Eyewitness News in 2018 as the newsroom editor and was subsequently promoted during her tenure. As a household name who graces the screens of thousands of Bahamian homes each night, Genea has racked up an impressive five Bahamas Press Club awards, including “The Cyril Stevenson Award for Outstanding Political Journalism” (2020), “Best Studio Live Producer” (2020) and “Best Newscast” (2018).

Leave a Reply

*