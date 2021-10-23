INACTIVE: Former PM Ingraham said his council in FNM was not “appreciated, wanted, or needed”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Former Free National Movement (FNM) Leader and former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham said yesterday he took a step back from the party because he didn’t feel “wanted”.

Ingraham spoke to members of the media outside of Parliament on the party’s November 27 convention.

His comments came just hours before FNM Leader and former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced that he will not vie for reelection at the leadership race.

Ingraham insisted that it was “clear as day” that the current leader of the FNM will no longer be the leader of the FNM past convention day.

The former FNM leader also addressed his absence from the party in recent years and assured that moving forward the party can count on him to contribute in any way shape or form.

“I’ve not been active in the last five years or more because I didn’t feel like my advice or counsel was appreciated, wanted, or needed,” he said.

“So I did not avail myself of any opportunity to get in the way of everyone.”

There have been reports of a strained relationship between the two former PMs and leaders of the party.

In 2012, following the North Abaco by-election when Ingraham resigned from Parliament and from the party, Minnis declared that the “Ingraham era is over”.

During the 2021 election campaign sprint, Ingraham was rarely on the ground with the party, except when he made an appearance at former Elizabeth MP Duane Sand’s constituency event and endorsed him in his run for the seat, and expressed his hopes to see Sands as prime minister one day.

The FNM secured just seven seats in Parliament, including Minnis in Killarney; Michael Pintard in Marco City; Iram Lewis in Central Grand Bahama; Kwasi Thompson in East Grand Bahama; Adrian White in St Anne’s; Shanendon Cartwright in St Barnabas; and Adrian Gibson in Long Island.

After the FNM’s crushing defeat at the September 16 polls, the party decided to keep the Killarney MP on as leader of the opposition, though Minnis indicated that he will step aside for new leadership to take the helm at the convention.

However, there has been a growing concern from party insiders that Minnis will not go “without a fight” as he remained coy over his bid up until yesterday.

Lewis has announced that he will vie for leadership of the party, insisting that feels he is the best option for a leader with his style of being a servant leader, willingness to listen, and including dissenting opinions.

There have also been swirling reports in party circles that Marco City MP Michael Pintard will also throw his hat in the ring.

The party’s Central Council decided that a one-day convention will be held at Holy Trinity Activities Centre to determine the leader of the party.

Former East Grand Bahama MP Peter Turnquest will remain on as deputy leader, though he will not be among the FNM’s parliamentary caucus.

Nominations will take place until November 18.

Two members of the party must nominate a candidate for leader before 5pm.

Ingraham insisted yesterday that this gives Minnis “no chance whatsoever” to secretly vie for leadership, given that he can no longer be nominated on the floor.