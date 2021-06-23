IN THE DARK: MOH still unsure which COVID variants in country; considering seeking CDC assistance

Health minister notes vaccines are effective against new strains

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Health officials are still awaiting the results of several samples sent abroad to determine which variants of COVID-19 are currently in the country.

Minister of Health Renward Wells told reporters outside Cabinet yesterday that while the ministry continues to wait, it is also looking at sending additional samples to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in attempt to speed up the process.

In April, Wells advised the percentage of COVID variants among a sampling of positive cases showed the presence of more than one strain of the virus.

He noted the trend in data indicated one or more variants of concern likely entered the country sometime in early March.

There are now concerns the COVID-19 Delta variant, the most contagious to date, could become the dominant strain across the globe.

Yesterday, the health minister said despite ongoing concerns over the different strains of the virus globally, the available vaccines have been proven effective against all variants.

A total of 79,246 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine have been administered throughout The Bahamas as of June 19.

Some 54,199 people have received the first dose of the vaccine and 25,047 people have received both doses and are fully vaccinated.

Additionally, 2,682 Bahamian citizens and residents have been vaccinated in the United States with either the Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Wells said the government is working aggressively to secure additional vaccines from manufacturers directly and also third-party companies.

He said the Ministry of Health is currently reviewing documentation sent by local private sector companies who have also reached out to manufacturers to secure vaccines.

Some 33,000 doses of vaccines are also still due from the Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization COVAX facility, along with others expected through the bilateral relationship with the United States.

“I have said we are looking to open the Bahamian economy fully and in order to do that, we need Bahamians vaccinated,” Wells added.

“Bahamians are beginning to answer the call in greater numbers.

“They were always answering the call.

“There’s an uptick in persons presenting now to come forward to receive the vaccine and I would continue to encourage Bahamians to do so.”

Attorney General Carl Bethel has advised that the government is aiming for August for the removal of the coronavirus emergency orders and emergency powers, but noted the governor general could still issue a new state of emergency if COVID-19 infections get out of control and it is deemed necessary.