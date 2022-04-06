IN PREPARATION MODE: Darville assures govt prepared to respond to new COVID strain

Restrictions have been incrementally eased in recent weeks

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Minister of Health Dr Michael Darville said the government is concerned about the potential for an increase in coronavirus cases as a result of a more transmissible subvariant of the omicron strain.

However, the minister assured that the matter is being monitored closely and the government remains in “preparation mode”.

The subvariant has become the dominant strain in the United States and the United Kingdom.

‘We have meetings to determine what our next steps would be but as far as any travel bans, no, not at this time,” Darville told the media at the Office of the Prime Minister.

“We are always in preparation mode.

“It’s our job to get on top of things before they get out of hand, so I assure you at the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the EOC, we’re watching this very closely and if we have to move, we will.”

Darville’s statement echoed Director of the National HIV/AIDS and Infectious Disease Programme, who said on Monday that said health experts continue to carefully monitor the strain and whether it causes a surge in the US.

She encouraged the public to continue to health measures, including wearing facial masks and uptake of COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.

Asked about the government’s preparedness, Darville said efforts continue to be made.

He noted that he has petitioned the Ministry of Finance to ensure that where deficiencies in resources exist, they can be sufficiently addressed.

It remains unknown if the subvariant has arrived on The Bahamas’ shores.

Infections continue to be recorded in the low, single and double digits.

But in recent days the majority of new COVID cases have had a history of travel in the last 14 days, increasing the likelihood of importation of the more transmissible subvariant.

When asked about increasing restrictions in response to the potential threat, Press Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister Clint Watson said the government was satisfied with the existing health protocols.

Restrictions have been incrementally eased in recent weeks, from mask-wearing in certain settings to testing requirements for domestic travel.