IN PHOTO: The aftermath of early morning Potters Cay blaze

Photo Credit: Jahiem Rahming, EWN

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Our Eyewitness News Photographer Jahiem Rahming captured the aftermath of an early morning blaze at Potters Cay Dock which destroyed a number of vessels.

Authorities say the Fire Department’s Control Room, at the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) headquarters, received information sometime after 8:00 am Monday February 26, 2024 that a fire erupted on a vessel at Potters Cay Dock.

Police say responding firefighters, upon their arrival, met a number of vessels engulfed in flames.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.