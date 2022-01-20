IN-PERSON LEARNING IS BACK: Students to return to school campuses as of Monday

Ministry of Education expects “full cooperation” from everyone involved

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Ministry of Education and Technical and Vocational Training (MOETVT) yesterday announced that, on the advice of the Ministry of Health and Wellness, students across The Bahamas will return to school campuses for in-person learning commencing Monday, January 24, 2022.

However, as students return to campuses, the Ministry of Health and Wellness reiterated the need for students, parents and staff to exercise extreme caution and adherence to health and safety protocols so as to prevent spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant of COVID-19.

In a statement, MOETVT said: “In the first instance, all schools will begin with the hybrid model, utilizing all health and safety protocols including the wearing of masks, sanitization, social distancing, temperature checks, staggered breaks, outdoor eating and quarantine and isolation when applicable.”

The ministry said it will provide information on the scheduling of public school students’ return to campus via public sources such as its website, Facebook page and other media platforms.

“However, parents are advised to visit their child’s school’s Facebook page and any other such social media,” it noted.

“Additionally, parents should feel free to contact their child’s school directly for specific details pertaining to the hybrid schedule, as schedules may differ from school to school.”

In the meantime, the ministry said private schools that have met NAECOB and/or Pre-School and Day Care Council registration requirements and submitted updated COVID-19 mitigation plans will be allowed to continue operating.

Further discussions between MOETVT and private school operators to address several “related issues” are expected to be held in the near future.

The ministry said: “As students across the archipelago return to in-person learning, the MOETVT expects full cooperation from all stakeholders involved.

“Parents are strongly encouraged to ensure that their children adhere to all protocols and that they fully engage in all aspects of their learning on and off campus.

“As the return to on-campus learning is highly anticipated, it is expected that all stakeholders in education will do their part to ensure a safe and effective learning experience for all students.”