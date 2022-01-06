IN-PERSON BANKING CUT BACK: Some banks adjust hours of operation in response to COVID spike

RBC and Commonwealth announce reduced hours and closures

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — As COVID-19 cases on New Providence continue to rise significantly, some commercial banks have adjusted their hours of operation.

Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) has announced that effective January 4, “due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation”, it is temporarily changing the hours for all New Providence branches. The new hours will be 9am to 2pm.

Commonwealth Bank announced that effective January 5, its East Bay Street branch will be closed until further notice; while all other branch operating hours have been adjusted to 9am to 1pm. The bank noted that branches will be open for essential transactions only.

Scotiabank Bahamas also recently reminded customers that they can continue to access a wide variety of banking services using the bank’s digital service channels even as the bank faces operational challenges at two locations due to rising local positive cases of COVID-19.

On Thursday, December 30, Scotiabank advised that branches located at Palmdale Avenue and in Freeport would be temporarily closed until January 4 following COVID-19 exposures among staff at both branches.

A Scotiabank representative, however, confirmed that the bank is not adjusting its operating hours at this time.