IN LOVING MEMORY: RBPF hosts annual Garden Day Service

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) held a solemn ceremony, The Annual 2024 Garden Day Service, on Sunday morning just outside of the Garden of Remembrance at Police Headquarters on East Street; the annual undertaking allows officers to honor the memory and legacy to colleagues who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The Commissioner of Police, Clayton Fernander, led the wreath-laying ceremony to honor the fallen officers.

He was followed by family members who lost their loved ones as a result of service to the country in the RBPF.

Following this ceremony officers will march to New Destiny Church.