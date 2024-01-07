IN LOVING MEMORY: RBPF hosts annual Garden Day Service

BusinessJanuary 7, 2024 at 2:48 pm Theo Sealy
IN LOVING MEMORY: RBPF hosts annual Garden Day Service

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) held a solemn ceremony, The Annual 2024 Garden Day Service, on Sunday morning just outside of the Garden of Remembrance at Police Headquarters on East Street; the annual undertaking allows officers to honor the memory and legacy to colleagues who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The Commissioner of Police, Clayton Fernander, led the wreath-laying ceremony to honor the fallen officers.

He was followed by family members who lost their loved ones as a result of service to the country in the RBPF.

Following this ceremony officers will march to New Destiny Church.

Tags

, , , , ,

About Theo Sealy

Theo Sealy is an award-winning journalist who serves as senior broadcast reporter and weekend TV news anchor at Eyewitness News. He has achieved several career milestones, including his work as a field contributor with CNN, his coverage of four consecutive general elections, his production of several docuseries and his Bahamas Press Club Awards win for “Best Television News Story” in 2018.

Leave a Reply

*