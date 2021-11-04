IN-HOUSE CONFUSION: Works minister unaware of water corp’s plans to resume disconnections

“During the proceedings in Parliament, someone showed it to me and that was the first time I knew about it”

Former WSC exec: “Snap action” of disconnections is not the “new day” many Bahamians voted for

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Works Minister Alfred Sears, QC, said yesterday that he was not made aware of the Water & Sewerage Corporation’s (WSC) plans to resume the disconnection of outstanding accounts, noting that such a policy change would require a proper review.

Sears told reporters yesterday that he was only made aware of the notice during yesterday’s proceedings in Parliament.

The Minnis administration had placed a moratorium on water disconnections in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement to customers posted on its Facebook page Tuesday night, the corporation advised that WSC will “commence disconnection of all outstanding accounts beginning Monday, November 15, 2021, in both New Providence and the Family Islands”.

Sears said: “I was not informed of the notice. I will have to speak with Water and Sewerage and find out why the notice was issued without any consultation with me. I was not notified about it nor was I advised.

“During the proceedings in Parliament, someone showed it to me and that was the first time I knew about it. I have to find out why the notice was issued without any consultation with me with respect to the policy from the government.”

Sears added: “I would have to be properly advised by the corporation and because of the pandemic and also with so many people having been displaced as a result of Hurricane Dorian, a policy position was taken by the government and to change that position would require a proper review of the customer base to see what their conditions are and then determine whether the policy should be changed.

“To this point and at this time, I have not been advised and consulted.”

Sears said he will consult with Cabinet on the issue.

Commenting on the issue during his contribution to the debate on the Speech from the Throne yesterday, Long Island MP and former WSC Executive Chairman Adrian Gibson said: “I saw a circular that said WSC would immediately commence mass disconnections on November 15. While I perhaps more than anyone else understand the fiscal challenges the Water & Sewerage Corporation faces, the time frame is too sudden.

“Some persons have admitted to me that they have not paid a water bill since March 2020. Some people haven’t paid in a year and a half. To have this snap action of disconnections, lots and lots of people will be without water.

“I’m certain that is not the new day that many of them voted for and surely not to be without reasonable notice and to be without fresh running water.”