“IMPROPER”: Davis claims suspension breached his privilege; matter sent to Committee on Privilege

Moultrie rules to uphold opposition leader’s suspension

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis said his privilege was breached over a week ago when Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly Don Saunders requested the sergeant of arms to remove the Cat Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador MP from the Lower Chamber as he sought to defend his parliamentary colleague Glenys Hanna-Martin.

The incident took place during the afternoon session on May 5.

Southern Shores MP Frankie Campbell moved a motion that the House determine the length of the suspension.

It was determined that the suspension was only for the remainder of the afternoon session on May 5.

However, Davis objected.

Speaking on privilege in the House of Assembly yesterday, the opposition leader said the suspension was improper and could not hold up as he was never named and suspended, nor did his behavior in the House fall anywhere near within the range of “disorderly” conduct that could be met with a suspension.

“I was not disorderly,” Davis said as several governing members chuckled from their seats.

He continued: “Nor was I asked to withdraw from the House.

“The member called the police, the sergeant of arms.”

Quoting the House rules, Davis said: “If a member has persistently and willfully obstructed the business of the House — that did not happen; misconducted himself in a grossly, disorderly manner — that did not happen… I was asking to be heard, hence I said… I was never suspended and the transcript does not support the fact that he said I was suspended.”

But House Speaker Halson Moultrie ruled to uphold the suspension.

He took a successful vote on whether the matter should be forwarded to the Committee on Privilege.

The suspension followed after Englerston MP Glenys Hanna-Martin, the former minister of transport and aviation, sought to make a point of order.

She said while Saunders had reprimanded her from straying from debate on the insurance bills before the House, the deputy speaker allowed Minister of Tourism and Aviation Dionisio D’Aguilar to speak about the new aviation agreement between The Bahamas and the United States.

Saunders asserted that Hanna-Martin was bringing up matters she already addressed during the minister’s contribution — a point she objected to.

Davis attempted to intervene, but Saunders told the opposition leader that the chair was speaking.

Davis did not yield to the request of the speaker and repeatedly sought to be heard.

At one point, he said Saunders needed to “act like a chair”.

To this, Saunders said: “Philip Brave Davis, the member for Cat Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador, is now to be escorted out of this House, Mr Sergeant at Arms. Sergeant at arms, please carry out your duties. The member for Cat Island is excused for the rest of the evening.”

At the insistence of the deputy speaker, two officers approached Davis and Hanna-Martin.

The pair was escorted out of the Lower Chamber.

It was pointed out by the opposition that Saunders did not put forward a motion after naming Davis.