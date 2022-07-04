IMMUNITY: Adrian Gibson’s ex-fiance strikes deal with DPP to testify against the Long Island MP

DPP, Franklyn Williams declines to comment on immunity agreement

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has granted immunity to the ex-fiance of Long Island MP Adrian Gibson, agreeing that she will not face criminal prosecution so long as she testifies truthfully against the former Water & Sewerage Corporation chairman, according to documents seen by Eyewitness News.

It is understood that Alexandria Mackey, her lawyer David Cash and DPP Franklyn Williams, QC, signed the agreement on June 28th in the United States.

Mackey has been cooperating with police as Gibson faces charges of bribery, conspiracy to commit bribery, receiving and money laundering connected to contracts Elite Maintenance and Baha Maintenance and Restoration received during his tenure as WSC chairman.

Gibson was charged earlier this month alongside Tanya Demerite, Rashae Gibson, Joann Knowles, Jerome Missick, Peaches Farquharson and Elwood Donaldson Jr.

Mackey, according to documents viewed by Eyewitness News, will be asked to provide complete information about various maintenance and landscaping contracts the WSC issued under Gibson’s tenure, including projects relating to painting of water tanks and painting of the WSC’s head office.

As part of the agreement, Mackey’s statements and responses to questions from law enforcement or Crown prosecutors be fully true and that she must not intentionally withhold any information.

If she fails to do this, according to the agreement, her deal becomes null and void.

According to the agreement, if she makes a false statement to a law enforcement officer, an investigator or to a Crown prosecutor, she could be prosecuted for all of the charges connected to the contracts the WSC issued to Elite Maintenance Incorporated LTM, OakBay Limited and Baha Maintenance and Restoration limited and could also face perjury charges.

Asked yesterday if he can confirm the immunity arrangement, the DPP, Franklyn Williams, said “no” via text message, but did not respond to subsequent questions up to press time.

Gibson faces more than 50 counts of bribery, conspiracy to commit bribery, receiving and money laundering.

He spent the night of June 13th in prison after failing to meet bail conditions set by a magistrate.

His bail was set at $150,000 with one or two suitors. He must present at a police station by every Friday by 7pm.

A trial date for Gibson’s matter has not yet been set.

It will proceed through court via a voluntary bill of indictment on September 14th.