Immigration Officers Sweep Norman’s Cay in Early Morning Raid

NORMAN’S CAY, BAHAMAS – Eyewitness News has obtained exclusive footage and photos of what sources describe as an immigration raid on Norman’s Cay early Monday morning.

The Department of Immigration reportedly launched the operation at daybreak, conducting a thorough check of employees on the private island in the Exumas following reports our news team recieved of invalid work permits and alleged human smuggling.

Images and videos sent to our newsroom show several individuals seated on a dock, surrounded by officers.

This comes just days after Bahamian staff members reached out to Eyewitness News, claiming they were abruptly terminated and issued plane tickets back to the main island.

Labour officials say they are aware of the situation but are still awaiting further details.

This is a developing story.