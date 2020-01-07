Immigration officer killed in first traffic fatality for the year

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Immigration officer Bradley McDonald was killed in a traffic crash in Abaco yesterday.

McDonald, a father of four, had just arrived on the island on Friday.

Superintendent Shanta Knowles said McDonald and another man were traveling in a Jeep Wrangler when the driver lost control of the vehicle and overturned shortly before 3pm.

Police have not yet identified the deceased; however, relatives yesterday confirmed McDonald succumbed to his injuries.

The other passenger has been identified as Immigration officer Ivan Conyers.

The men were reportedly headed west on Earnest Dean Highway, near to Sandy Point.

“Both men received serious injuries and were transported to the Medical Facility in Marsh Harbour, where one of the men succumbed to his injuries,” Knowles said.

“The second man was airlifted to New Providence for further medical attention. Officers from the RBPF Traffic Department will travel to Abaco to continue investigations into this incident.”