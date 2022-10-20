Immigration minister: Abaco shantytown residents were not mishandled

NASSAU BAHAMAS — Minister of Immigration, Kieth Bell said that he received no reports of mistreatment from officers in joint operations in Abaco shantytowns.

Last week, a number of residents told Eyewitness News they were mishandled by the officers conducting raids.

“From all indications, that were reported to me, there was no mishandling,” Bell said.

“The officers that is the Immigration Department the Royal Bahamas Police Force and the officers from the Royal Bahamas Defense Force it was a joint operation.

“I did not receive any report or complaints and there is a grievance process and I would indicate to all that if there is a grievance, then of course I have an open door policy as well as the director of Immigration is always a minimum to hear complaints and address concerns,” Bell said.

Bell added that they sent senior ranking officers to the island to oversee operations.

“The idea of the object is when we do these raids is to ensure that we treat everyone with common decency and humanity and respect,” he said.

“And a number of senior officers from immigration, defense and the police were present during those raids. And so therefore they would have reported to me that there were no breaches, there were no abuses whatsoever.”

Bell said that the shantytown raids are an ongoing effort to secure Bahamian borders and sustain law and order.

“It was happening before I got there, and is just continuous. We want to ensure that we protect our borders, we keep the Bahamas for Bahamians and we want to ensure that anyone coming to the Bahamas through illicit or legal means, that we ensure that we detain them, arrest and detain them, and that there is due process, and that they are repatriated as quickly as possible.”

Shantytown residents also voiced concerns over their homes being demolished, while an injunction remains in place blocking demolitions in all of Abaco.

Bell said that he has communicated with both the Attorney General Ryan Pinder and the Minister of Works Alfred Sears over the issue. He added that Illegal construction comes under Sears’ portfolio.

Yesterday, Sears refused to comment on whether the government will demolish shantytowns.

He said that as they make plans the government will soon be providing a comprehensive and multifaceted response to deal with the illegal building and rapidly expanding shantytowns in Abaco.

“I will be calling a press conference with the team,” Sears said.

“Once I’m fully briefed and we will be providing a very comprehensive, multi-dimensional response.

“[…] We would not be acting, were we not concerned. Of course, we are concerned, but there has to be more than concern its now time for considered action,” Sears added.