Immigration minister defends integrity of ministry amid political criticisms

NASSAU, BAHAMAS —- Minister of Immigration Alfred Sears defended the integrity of the country’s immigration system, pushing back against allegations from both the Free National Movement and the Coalition of Independence that claimed that the government has been carelessly issuing passports and Bahamian citizenship.

On Sunday both parties hosted press conferences expressing their concerns over what they both described as an immigration crisis.

Sears told reporters that he stands behind the statement of the Office of the Prime Minister along with his cabinet colleague National Security Minister Wayne Munroe who said that the country’s immigration system is “stronger than ever”.

The Minister emphasized that the government remains committed to transparency and national security, and warned against politicizing immigration issues without evidence.