“I’M THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE”: Gibson declares intentions for West GB and Bimini seat

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Former Cabinet Minister Shane Gibson canvassed the North Grand Bahama and Bimini constituency over the weekend, declaring himself “The People’s Choice” for the seat now vacated by the late MP Obie Wilchcombe.

Wilchcombe died unexpectedly on September 25th, sending shockwaves across the political landscape and setting the stage for a by-election.

Gibson held the Golden Gates seat for the Progressive Liberal Party from 2002 until being defeated at the polls in 2017.

“I understand, and I appreciate and want you to know I feel with you as you had your great loss. Obie was my friend. I want you to know that I am here at the request of the people for West End and Bimini. West Grand Bahama and Bimini asked me to be here and I answered the call. Obie Wilchcombe started a lot of work in West Grand Bahama and Bimini,” said Gibson in a video shared on social media.

“I have decided to agree with you and take up the mantle. This is what we call the people’s choice. You can have it one of two ways. You can either have the party’s choice or the people’s choice. I am what you call the people’s choice,” Gibson declared.

“There are many persons throughout the length and breadth of The Bahamas who suffer silently as they are taken advantage of. This fight is not about me. This is about every one of those people looking for hope, courage, and a way out. I am here to make sure I provide that way out. When you see me, you see representation for those persons who can’t be represented.”

Wilchcombe was laid to rest in his native West End on Saturday, following a funeral service at the Pro-Cathedral of Christ the King in Freeport. A State funeral was held for Wilchcombe this past Friday at Christ Church Cathedral in New Providence. Wilchcombe held the post of Minister of Social Services, Information, and Broadcasting at the time of this death and was the leader of Government Business in the House of Assembly. He also twice served as Minister of Tourism. Before entering the political arena, Wilchombe had a distinguished career as a journalist, joining the Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas in 1975. He was Deputy Director of News during his 25 years of service there.

The Progressive Liberal Party announced on Sunday that it will be accepting applications for possible nominees to contest the bye-election scheduled for the West Grand Bahama and Bimini Constituency.

The party said that applications should be in writing along with a resume and a copy of your Bahamian passport.

“Any potential candidate must be a member of the Progressive Liberal Party in good standing. Applications will be accepted from today, Sunday, 15 October 2023, until midnight, Tuesday, October 17th,” the party stated.

“Thereafter, the applicants should make themselves available for an in-person interview at short notice. Applicants as aspirants are reminded that as a condition of being part of the application process, each aspirant understands and accepts the decision of the party is within its absolute discretion.”