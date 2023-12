NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Philip Davis, while responding to a recent report released by the United Nations (UN), which placed correctional and detention facilities in the country under a microscope, asserted that he’s “aware,” of the current shortfalls and assured that his administration has been working toward fixing the issues.

Davis also sought to make it clear Monday morning that he does not need to be briefed by the UN on matters relative to infrastructure and systematic upgrades.