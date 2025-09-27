illegal firearm confiscated, three arrested in Exuma

NASSAI, BAHAMAS — Police in Exuma apprehended three individuals on Friday, 26th September 2025, following the seizure of an illegal firearm at the Exuma International Airport.

Initial reports indicate that, shortly after 7:00 a.m., three men approached the luggage screening area for security checks. During the screening process, security personnel detected a firearm concealed within a black bag belonging to one of the men. As a result, the police were called to the scene, where they conducted a search of the bag in the presence of its owner and confiscated an illegal firearm with ammunition.

Consequently, the three men, aged 56, 50, and 44, were taken into custody. The investigation into this matter is ongoing.