Illegal firearm and drugs seized; male in custody

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A 50-year-old man was taken into custody on Monday, June 9, 2025, after police officers seized an illegal firearm and a quantity of suspected marijuana.

Shortly after 3:00 p.m., officers from the Southeastern Division, assisted by the K-9 Unit, acted on information and conducted a search behind a building on Cowpen Road. There, they discovered a large quantity of suspected marijuana, along with an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

The suspect is assisting police with their investigations. The weight and street value of the drugs have not yet been determined.