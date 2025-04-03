ILLEGAL DRUGS CONFISCATED – FEMALE ARRESTED

NASSAU, BAHAMAS —- On Wednesday, 2nd April 2025, Drug Enforcement Officers, assisted by international counterparts, took a thirty-two (32) year old female into custody in reference to the possession of

suspected Marijuana in two separate discoveries.

The Preliminary report revealed that shortly after 6:00 p.m., officers acting on information proceeded to a parking lot in the Carmichael Road area, where they searched a dark-coloured Japanese vehicle and the lone female driver. During the search, they successfully confiscated a large quantity of suspected Marijuana, which led to her arrest.

Furthermore, officers escorted the female suspect to her residence on St. Croix Road, where a warrant was executed. During the search, several packages of suspected marijuana concealed in a bedroom and a sum of cash suspected to be the proceeds of crime were confiscated. The suspected

Marijuana seized from the vehicle and the residence weighed 6.5 pounds with an estimated street value of $14,240.00.

The investigation continues.