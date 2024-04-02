“I’LL DEAL WITH YOU”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander has admonished police officers who choose to break law during their duties.

His comments come off the heels of a prison officer who was arrested after attempting to sneak contraband into The Bahamas Department of Corrections.

The top cop says there is a concerning trend of officers finding themselves on the other side of law, even after witnessing colleagues be arrested for the same. Despite this trend, Commissioner Fernander says it will not be tolerated in the Royal Bahamas police force.