IL Cares partners with healthcare facilities and NPOs for free mammogram initiative

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Island Luck customers and employees will be able to take advantage of free breast cancer testing in New Providence, Grand Bahama, and Eleuthera beginning Tuesday, October 1st, in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Island Luck’s Chief Operating Officer, Adrianna Fox, made the announcement at a press conference on Monday at the Headquarters. “Island Luck, through its corporate social responsibility arm IL Cares, remains steadfast in its mission to raise awareness and provide critical support to the fight against breast cancer,” Fox said.

The IL Cares Foundation will partner with Bahamas Wellness in Eleuthera, Girl Con Organization based in Grand Bahama, and Fourth Terrace Diagnostic Center based in the capital to offer breast examinations to Island Luck’s employees and customers.

Bahamas Wellness Representative Dr. Charles Sealy praised the initiative, which he said would go a long way toward assisting in the fight against breast cancer, particularly in Eleuthera. His sentiments were echoed by Girl Con Organization founder Katherine Smith.

While women aged 35 and older are usually encouraged to take the test, Fourth Terrace Diagnostic Center Representative Simon Danville encouraged women under that age to get tested as he revealed that this year, the diagnostic center saw breast cancer cases in women who were in their 20s.

Women who qualify can visit any of the participating health clinics and organizations.

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news.

