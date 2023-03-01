IHOP opening pushed back to April

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — IHOP Bahamas has pushed back the opening of its first restaurant to April 4th Labour Director Robert Farquharson confirmed yesterday.

The first IHOP restaurant located at the Mall at Marathon was scheduled to open before the end of February but according to Farquharson that opening has been pushed back.

Farquharson said: “The opening date is April 4th. They still need some more employees to work. They are going through a vetting process. They expect to open on April 4th and are also going to be coming to our job fair on Saturday.”

More than 600 persons had reportedly turned up to a job fair back in January to fill one of 200 job vacancies at the country’s first IHOP restaurant. Job vacancies included cooks, prep cooks, servers, hostesses, cashiers, and beverage attendants.

At a press conference back in late January, Burton Rodgers, the IHOP Bahamas and Caribbean franchise holder, revealed that a second location had been identified, with that restaurant to open shortly after the first.

According to Rodgers, IHOP Bahamas will eventually be opened 24 hours, though not initially for logistical reasons. Rodgers noted that up to 600 persons could be hired to facilitate the 24-hour operations.