IHOP Bahamas to hire as many as 600 persons within the next six months

First restaurant to open by end of February

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Department of Labour in conjunction with IHOP Bahamas will host a job fair this Saturday to fill some 200 vacancies by month’s end, with the restaurant set to hire up to 600 persons within the next six months.

During a press conference yesterday Labour and Immigration Minster Keith Bell noted that the job fair will be held at the Department of Labour’s Rosetta Street Office between 9am and 3pm this coming Saturday.

“IHOP is expected to open two stores in New Providence in the next few weeks and has partnered with the Department of Labour to identify 200 Bahamians and I’m sure there will be more to fill all vacancies by the end of January 2023,” said Bell. The first IHOP restaurant will be loaded at the Mall at Marathon and will be open on or before February 28. Job vacancies include cooks, prep cooks, servers, hostesses, cashiers and beverage attendants. The search to fill managerial and supervisory positions has already begun. Training for new hires is expected to begin on or before February 13.

Burton Rodgers, the IHOP Bahamas and Caribbean franchise holder said, “It’s been a lot of work, a journey over the last year and a half to two years to get this brand here. With all things moving along smoothly, we will be open at the end of February. Our second location has been identified.”

While Rodgers would not reveal the location of the second restaurant, he noted that it should open shortly after the first.

According to Rodgers, IHOP Bahamas will be opened 24 hours, though not initially for logistical reasons. Rodgers noted that up to 600 persons could be hired within the next six months to facilitate the 24-hour operations.

He further noted that the menu will remain the same with some tweaking which will have to be approved by the franchise.