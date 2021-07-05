IDB approves $40M loan for healthcare improvements

IDB projects 40% of Bahamas population to benefit

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) has approved a $40 million loan to strengthen this nation’s health system, with an emphasis on improving healthcare access to Family Island residents.

By enhancing the capacity to provide primary healthcare by reinforcing medical facilities and providing new medical equipment, it will facilitate access and improved services to approximately 60,000 people living in nine Family Islands.

The IDB noted that improvements in the delivery of the primary healthcare model and hospital services and the introduction of digital health-information systems, including telemedicine and electronic health records in 54 clinics, will improve access and quality of healthcare. These measures will directly benefit at least 157,000 individuals, or about 40 percent of the population of The Bahamas.

The operation aligns with the digitalization, climate change and gender and diversity priorities of the IDB’s “Vision 2025”, the bank’s blueprint for recovery and inclusive, sustainable growth in Latin America and the Caribbean.

It does so by offering technological solutions that enable the delivery of more inclusive health services, with special attention to strengthening the resilience of clinics to natural hazards and climate change, while implementing innovations in healthcare for victims of gender-based violence.

The loan approval follows a separate $5 million loan by the bank’s private-sector arm, IDB Invest, approved on April 30. It will benefit Doctors Hospital Health System Limited (DHHS), the largest private hospital in The Bahamas, in response to the evolving health requirements of the Bahamian population, especially related to COVID-19.

During the 2021/2022 budget exercise in May, it was revealed that projected deficit is expected to be $951.8 million in this fiscal year and the government will seek approval to borrow nearly $1 billion.

During the budget debate, the government also outlined plans for upgrades to healthcare facilities across the archipelago.