ICONIC LANDMARK SHUTS DOORS: British Colonial Hilton to close indefinitely on February 15

Govt hopeful closure can be avoided or its impact lessened

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The British Colonial Hilton is set to close its doors indefinitely on February 15, leaving more than 100 employees out of work.

However, the government was said last night to be attempting to facilitate discussions with the hotel’s owner, China Construction America (CCA), and established management companies to avoid the closure or minimize its impact.

Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper said in a statement last night that he had met with the hotel’s owners, who indicated that the agreement to carry the Hilton brand at the property has come to an end.

“Therefore, without a management company in place, CCA is facing challenges in keeping the property open,” said Cooper.

“During this meeting, the Davis-Cooper administration expressed our concern about the livelihoods of the more than 100 employees of the property.

“We also drew attention to the iconic nature of the British Colonial hotel and its historic significance.”

He added: “We are currently attempting to facilitate discussions with the owners and established management companies with a view to making sure the closure can be avoided or minimized.

“I am cautiously optimistic that a resolution can be reached.”

Labour Director Robert Farquharson told Eyewitness News that employees are expected to receive their redundancy pay and other entitlements.

Darrin Woods, Bahamas Hotel Catering and Allied Workers Union (BHCAWU) president, said the move will impact 65 members of the union.

He noted that the union received a letter from the hotel’s owners via email Tuesday night.

“The letter basically said that they were closing the property because of the conditions or the climate we are in now,” said Woods.

“They thought it would have been much better.

“We contacted them because we wanted to know whether closure was temporary or permanent. Speaking to them briefly Wednesday morning, they indicated that all employees, management or line staff were going to be made redundant.”

CCA acquired the downtown Hilton in October 2014.

Rumors surfaced last summer that a sale of the property was imminent, but one never materialized.

Baha Mar’s former developer, Sarkis Izmirlian, has claimed the Chinese state-owned contractor used a $54 million payment pledged to the Baha Mar project to fund the acquisition of the British Colonial Hilton.

CCA has denied the allegations stemming from Izmirlian’s lawsuit.