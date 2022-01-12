‘ICE ON THE GROUND’: Arthur Town Cat Island experiences hail storm

LocalJanuary 12, 2022January 12, 2022 at 3:52 am Sloan Smith
One resident shows pieces of ice that came from a hail storm in Arthur's Town, Cat Island last night.

CAT ISLAND, BAHAMAS — Residents in Arthur’s Town, Cat Island, were shocked last night when the island started experiencing a hail storm. 

The Bahamas Meteorology Department told Eyewitness News that they couldn’t provide any information on the occurrence on the island last night. 

Residents from Arthur’s Town reported that they began seeing ice falling out of the sky shortly after 8pm as a system with rain, thunder, and lightning moved over the settlement.

One resident called it “showers of blessing”, while others were simply amazed to see ice falling from the sky in a sub-tropical country.

In 2019, Grand Bahama experienced a hailstorm due to severe weather conditions that developed the day prior.

A still shot from a resident’s video of the hail storm in Arthur’s Town, Cat Island last night.

 

About Sloan Smith

Sloan has spent the past four years as a lead news writer immersed in the field, covering a range of investigative breaking news developments. She produces daily salient pieces on natural disasters, crime, politics, policy, human-interest, and socioeconomic realities.

