“I was saddened”: Witness claims Transport minister bumped officer with her car

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — An alleged witness to the altercation between a police officer and Jobeth Coleby-Davis filed a police statement saying the Minister of Transport & Housing bumped the officer with her car after demanding to pass through an area that was blocked off.

Eyewitness News understands the witness statement of Jacob Moxey, 60, is one of several that were made even though the scope of police response remains unclear.

The confrontation between Coleby-Davis and the officer happened amid the carnival road march in May.

While the officer alleges the minister struck his leg with her car because he refused to let her pass, the minister has denied the allegation.

Moxey made his statement on May 21st at the Traffic Police Department.

He said: “On Saturday 21st May, 2022 around 10am, I went on West Bay Street in the area of St Albans Drive to watch the carnival road march.

“I was accompanied by a few friends (names redacted) and several others. Sometime around 1pm while in the mentioned area, I notice a police corporal had commenced traffic duties in that area.

“Barricades were erected at the junction of St Albans Drive and the officer was diverting traffic east on West Bay Street from St Albans Drive. I also observed a female driver of a gray Honda CRV who was attempting to travel west on West Bay Street being stop by the officer whose name I don’t know.”

Moxey continued: “This lady was adamant that she wanted to travel west along West Bay Street and the officer was persistent that she travel east along West Bay Street. The lady driving the gray jeep then bumped the officer with the front bumper of her vehicle. She did this three times with her front bumper.

“The officer was using his radio set began to call for assistance. A police vehicle pulled up shortly afterward and eventually allowed the lady to travel west on West Bay Street. While proceeding west, the lady said, ‘If you think I knock him, I should of really knock him’.

“The lady then continued west along West Bay Street. I was saddened to see someone assault a police officer in my view and allowed to leave. The lady should have been arrested. The statement is true and correct.”

Prime Minister Philip Davis, meanwhile, defended Coleby-Davis in the House of Assembly last week and said police had not opened an official investigation into the matter.

Davis said he spoke to Coleby-Davis and was satisfied with her explanation.

He was responding to his predecessor, Dr Hubert Minnis, who said the public deserves an update from the police on the investigation.

Police Staff Association chairman Ricardo Walkes has said the officer involved in the encounter has retained a lawyer.

Eyewitness News understands the officer is still pursuing the matter.

Former Police Commissioner Paul Rolle said in May that an assistant commissioner was investigating the matter.

However, he told Eyewitness News earlier this month that he has since referred the matter to the Complaints and Corruption Branch of the police force, an unusual move in a case where no complaint has been made against the officer.

A video purportedly showing part of the encounter between Coleby-Davis and the officer was circulated in May.

It shows several officers talking to a woman in a jeep. There is no evidence of an officer being struck. In one of the videos, a man shouts “assault a police officer”.

Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander did not respond to calls up to press time yesterday.

The witnesses’ name has been changed to protect his identity.

Broadcast reporter Tyler Symonette also contributed to this story.