‘I SAW WHEN SHE COLLAPSED’: Woman visiting church shot dead after turning back for face mask

Pastor describes victim as “the sweetest person in the world”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Several members of Resurrection Power Kingdom Ministry on Robinson Road were shocked when they witnessed a church member die after being struck with stray bullets on Tuesday night.

Police reported a shootout on Ida Street that led to a man running from a suspect and towards the main thoroughfare while the victim, a woman, was exiting her vehicle to attend the church’s prayer meeting.

Pastor of the church, Apostle Kevin Grant, said the group was starting its weekly prayer meeting and Bible study when everyone heard shots being fired around 6.50pm.

Everybody was in shock. All the prayer warriors started to pray. We didn’t expect that to happen. – Apostle Kevin Grant

Grant said he told most of the members to stay inside while he went to let two women, who were sisters, inside the building.

He said one of those women left her face mask inside her car, so she went back to get it.

“The one who was standing to my left, she was waiting for her sister to get the mask when one of the bullets from the main road, stray bullets, hit the sister,” he said.

“I saw when she collapsed. I beckoned to her sister. Her sister ran inside of the church and we started to console the sister because everything by that time was chaotic.”

Grant said after a few minutes, one of the members went back outside to tend to the woman, but she was unable to communicate.

“She was gasping for breath and the sister was in shock. She was beside herself, so we were trying to console her,” he said.

The victim, who has yet to be identified by police, died on the scene.

Grant said one of the church’s members started praying over the dying woman as she began to slip away.

“I assure you, she died in Christ,” he said.

“It’s a tragic situation, of course, and I assure you she gave her life to the Lord too.

“Everybody was in shock. All the prayer warriors started to pray. We didn’t expect that to happen.”

The pastor explained that the victim’s sister is a member of the church and had brought her to visit and partake in the prayer and fasting the church does every January.

Our society doesn’t know how to deal with conflict. We have to educate the young women [and] the young men so we can bring about a better resolution instead of picking up the gun. – Apostle Kevin Grant

“I know the family very well. The family is a wonderful family. They are such a loving family,” Grant said.

“The lady is a blessing to the body of Christ. You couldn’t find — [she was] the sweetest person in the world.

“It’s a tragedy. The members are very hurt about it.”

He said the church will reach out to the extended family to offer grief counseling, and it also plans to go into the community.

“Our society doesn’t know how to deal with conflict,” Grant lamented.

“We have to educate the young women [and] the young men so we can bring about a better resolution instead of picking up the gun.

“…We need help as a community. I’m not saying the community is a perfect community; that’s why the church is here. The church is here to help.

“We want to help the community. We don’t want to run the community. We are doing the best we can.”

Police have a 17-year-old boy in custody and are searching for three other people connected to the incident.