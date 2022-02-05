I Can Foundation arrives in The Bahamas

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The I Can Foundation has arrived in The Bahamas and is already creating infinite ripples of possibility in the community, as it fed 200 people in the inner-city this past week.

I Can, a non-profit organization that empowers underprivileged youth around the world, chose The Bahamas as the newest location for the foundation’s outreach efforts.

Robin Prest, outreach coordinator, is in town organizing the efforts.

Currently, I Can runs successful programs helping hundreds of kids in South Africa, Costa Rica and Antigua.

Last week Saturday, Robin’s Tent, one of I Can’s initiatives, set up on McPherson Park in the Hay Street area. Two hundred children and their parents were fed with a hot, balanced meal.

“Our vision is to empower under-recognized youth with the ambition, confidence and know-how to build any future they can possibly imagine,” said Prest.

Prest and her volunteers, including organic chef Coty Pate, Josh Musehl, Brian Benn and local volunteers, took the time to not only feed the children but connect with them, inspire them and bring a bit of happiness to their day.

I Can has no intention of leaving these kids behind. A mentorship program exists that allows all of the children selected by the foundation as a mentee to have weekly contact with a mentor. Whether local or out-of-town, mentors will maintain an ongoing relationship with the child, including weekly communication.

The I Can Foundation distributes food to inner-city residents on New Providence in early 2022.

Prest has found a welcoming spirit in Bahamians and intends to involve her foundation in more projects. Just recently, volunteers worked with the Red Cross on an initiative.

Cofounder Elizabeth Sutherland knows first-hand the difficulties of growing up in the foster care system. She overcame those struggles and found a way to touch the lives of children all around the world by giving them what she needed growing up.

Another I Can initiative is SY Wisdom, a 100-foot sailboat that takes young adults from the foster care system on a 90-day trip around the Caribbean. On the journey, they learn life skills and are even PADI-certified.

Every Saturday between 1 and 4pm, I Can will be at McPherson’s Park to feed those in need in the community.

The foundation is seeking sponsors, mentors and more volunteers. Those interested in being a part of the foundation are invited to come out to the park and see them in action.

You can also visit www.i-can-foundation.org or WhatsApp 268-776-2273.