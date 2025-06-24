Watch ILTV Live
Hutchison Ports FCP and FHC attain innovator status for sustainability excellence

FREEPORT, BAHAMAS — Hutchison Ports FCP & FHC have proudly achieved Innovator Status under the Hutchison Ports Group’s Global Sustainability Programme, which is recognized by a network of 53 ports spanning 24 countries throughout Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and Australasia.

This recognition marks the companies’ exemplary leadership in environmental stewardship, operational integrity, team member development, and community partnership.

The Innovator designation places FCP and FHC among a distinguished group of business units within the Hutchison Ports Group who are actively setting new benchmarks in sustainability excellence.

“This milestone is a powerful reflection of our shared commitment to operating responsibly, creating value for our community, and leading our industry toward a greener, more inclusive future,” said Godfrey Smith, Chief Executive Officer.

Both FCP and FHC have made significant efforts to embed sustainability into every layer of their governance structures. Environmental leadership remains a pillar of this achievement, with the execution of robust decarbonisation plans aligned with the Group’s SBTi-approved targets.

Wellness programs such as “Be Well: Your Wellbeing Matters” have earned industry recognition, while mental health, financial literacy, and preventative care are prioritized throughout the year.

In partnership with local schools and programs like BTVI and our Dock School initiative, FCP and FHC are deeply committed to educational upliftment, youth employment, and community outreach. Annual scholarships, beach cleanups, and tree-planting events further underscore the companies’ enduring civic focus.

In March 2024, both BUs successfully retained international certifications for ISO 9001, 14001, and 45001. Additionally, each business has been acknowledged by regional stakeholders, including Waterkeepers Bahamas, for their impactful contributions to mangrove restoration and coastal resilience.

With the Innovator Tier achievement, FCP and FHC have reaffirmed a shared mission to lead through action and accountability.

“This recognition strengthens our resolve,” added the CEO. “We will continue to raise the bar, deepen our impact, and serve as a catalyst for sustainable transformation across the maritime and logistics sector in The Bahamas.”

